Merle E. Shaffer, 65, of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 3 p.m, the hour of service on Saturday, October 31, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. The Greene County Honor Guard will accord military honors at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a local veterans organization. A complete obituary is available at www.YoskovichFH.com