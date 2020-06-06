Merle T. Huff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merle T. Huff, 79, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Merle was born October 9, 1940, in Waynesburg, a son of Edward Winfield and Estella Temple Huff.

He worked for 30 years at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown, retiring in 2000.

Merle was a hard worker and a good provider.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne and 101st Airborne Divisions, and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3307, where he was a past commander, Army/Navy Garrison Post 360 and American Legion Post 472.

His wife, the former Mary A. Johnson, whom he married October 1, 1962, passed away May 18, 2019.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his daughter, Myra S. (Ronald) Seiple of Trinity, N.C.; his son, Thomas W. Huff of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Jessica Huff, Randall Huff and Adam Seiple; and a great-granddaughter, Rachaell Nitsky.

He also leaves his sister, Patsy Gaskill of Waynesburg, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sister, Alice Monticello; and brothers Floyd "Bud" Huff, David L. Huff and infant Carl W. Huff.

There will be private services held Saturday, June 6, in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, Hubbard, Ohio.

Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home - Hubbard
407 West Liberty Street
HUBBARD, OH 44425
330-534-1955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved