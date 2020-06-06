Merle T. Huff, 79, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his loving family Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.
Merle was born October 9, 1940, in Waynesburg, a son of Edward Winfield and Estella Temple Huff.
He worked for 30 years at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown, retiring in 2000.
Merle was a hard worker and a good provider.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne and 101st Airborne Divisions, and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3307, where he was a past commander, Army/Navy Garrison Post 360 and American Legion Post 472.
His wife, the former Mary A. Johnson, whom he married October 1, 1962, passed away May 18, 2019.
He will be sadly missed and remembered by his family: his daughter, Myra S. (Ronald) Seiple of Trinity, N.C.; his son, Thomas W. Huff of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Jessica Huff, Randall Huff and Adam Seiple; and a great-granddaughter, Rachaell Nitsky.
He also leaves his sister, Patsy Gaskill of Waynesburg, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife; his sister, Alice Monticello; and brothers Floyd "Bud" Huff, David L. Huff and infant Carl W. Huff.
There will be private services held Saturday, June 6, in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home, Hubbard, Ohio.
Due to the current health situation, family and friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home's website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.