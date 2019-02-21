Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Metta Jean McPherson Riggle.

Metta Jean McPherson Riggle won her 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease and went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Metta was born in Wheeling County, W.Va., on February 24, 1939. She grew up in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, graduating from West Alexandria High School in 1957.

Metta was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ralford; her mother, Thelma McPherson; and her brother, Earnest Culley Jr.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Dennis Parsley of Mauriceville, Texas; her son and daughter-in-law, James D. and Tammy Riggle of Sparta, Tenn.; grandson Nathan Landolt of Houston, Texas; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Seth and Jill Landolt of Wylie, Texas; grandson Tyler Riggle of Sparta; sister and brother-in-law Glenda and William Craig of Claysville; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, at Clayton Funeral Home, 5530 West Broadway, Pearland, Texas. A celebration of Metta's life will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery in Houston.

Memorials may be made to Houston Area Parkinson Society, 2700 Southwest Freeway 296, Houston, TX 77098.