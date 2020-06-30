Michael A. Dawson
1945 - 2020
Michael A. Dawson, 75, of Amity, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington. He was born in Bevier, Mo., Ferbuary 20, 1945, a son of Garvin E. and Mary Nell Parker Dawson.

He was a 1964 graduate of McGuffey High School. He worked for Schott Equipment for more than 35 years until his retirement in 2012.

He served for more than 42 years between Claysville Volunteer Fire Department and Amwell Volunteer Fire Department. In the late 70s- early 80s he coached softball, was a member of McGuffey FFA and VoAg, and the Washington Greene County Antique Tractor Pulling Association. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Dawson of Amity; daughter Sandra (Raymond) Cook of Washington; son Todd (Denise) Dawson of Martins Ferry, Ohio; four grandchildren, Noel Crowe of Washington, Raymond Cook Jr. of Washington, Alexander John Dawson of Martins Ferry, Nathan Dawson of Martins Ferry; three great-grandchildren, Ivy Crowe, Levi Crowe and Dakoda Cook; a half sister and a half brother; as well as a sister-in-law, Donna Carpenter; a great-great-nephew, Joel Carpenter; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two half sisters and a half brother.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of funeral services, Wednesday, July 1, in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

A guest book may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Nichol Funeral Homes
JUL
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nichol Funeral Homes
JUL
1
Funeral service
Nichol Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Nichol Funeral Homes
1873 E Maiden St
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 228-3011
