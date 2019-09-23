Michael A. Lauff, 34, of Carnegie, formerly of McDonald, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born May 31, 1985, in Pittsburgh, a son of Stanley P. Lauff Jr. and Victoria Selden Lauff of McDonald.

In addition to his parents, his family includes brothers Major Christopher (Nikki) Lauff and David Lauff; sister Katie Lauff; and grandparents Pap and Gram Selden and Gram Lauff. Michael had many, many aunts, uncles and cousins who were not only family, but friends.

Michael loved life and never met a stranger who didn't become his friend.

Michael was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School and Slippery Rock University. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in McDonald and was employed by Abate Irwin as a safety engineer.

Friends will be received from noon to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc., 314 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, 724-926-2800. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, in St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, 219 West Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony's School Programs, Wexford, PA 15090.

