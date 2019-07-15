Michael A. Riley Jr., 86, of Gibsonia, formerly of Brookline, died Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born February 17, 1933, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late Michael A. Riley Sr. and Katherine Carr Riley. Also preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas Riley, killed in World War II, and Robert (late Rita) Riley, and one sister, Margaret Denney.

He was the beloved husband for 54 years of Caroline Schwab Riley, whom he married August 28, 1965; loving father of Michael Andrew "Andy" (Sandra) Riley III and Julie (Alexander) Tschammer-Osten; and proud grandfather of Katherine, Julia, Ava and Annika.

Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services Ltd., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church, Butler. Private interment will be held in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

Born and raised in McKeesport, Michael was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran, attended Robert Morris College and worked for 32 years for U.S. Treasury Department as an IRS agent.

He was a member of Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars, Brookline American Legion and Dormont AARP and a longtime member of Our Lady of Loreto Catholic Church in Brookline and recently St. Richard Catholic Church in Gibsonia.

In his retirement years, Mr. and Mrs. Riley traveled extensively in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Rileys moved to Gibsonia in 2015 to be near family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852.

