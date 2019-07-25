Michael A. Wiencek, 64, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born October 25, 1954, in Washington, a son of the late Steve and Bessie Wiencek.

Mr. Wiencek was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Washington and attended college at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and California University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Wiencek was a member of Planet Fitness in Washington.

Monaloh Basin Engineers employed him as a Transportation Construction Inspector.

He was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church in Washington all of his life.

He loved following Steelers football and was a University of Alabama football fan.

Surviving are\ sister Diane F. Wiencek of Washington and brother Stephen S. Wiencek, also of Washington. Also surviving are niece Amy Wiencek Popeck and nephew Matthew Wiencek; two grandnieces, Allyson and Erin; and several cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, in St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, Washington. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, 1527 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.