Michael Alan Wolanski passed away suddenly Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Michael is survived by his mother, Ann Wolanski; his brother, Phillip Wolanski Jr.; his sister, Loretta Danjou; his brother-in-law, Jason Danjou; three nephews, Jack Horth, Shane and Zack Richards; three nieces, Abigail Horth, Madison Horth and Courtney Wolanski; a great-nephew, Greyson Wolanski; wife Shannon Wolanski; Gene Neil who thought of Michael as his son; and close family friends Dina DalPorto, Clayton DalPorto and Lori Neil Crawford. He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Wolanski Sr.

Michael enjoyed playing cards, horseshoes and was an avid reader. He was skilled at carpentry, decking, and was a huge animal lover. He always had a big smile. Michael was a big guy with a huge loving heart, and was always surrounded by people that loved him deeply. He will be sadly and forever missed. We pray that he finally found peace and comfort. Michael's favorite signature was "MAW XOXO."

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.