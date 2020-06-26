Michael "Car Cleen Mike" Anthony Boff, 62, of Baldwin Borough, formerly of Bethel Park, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in his home, after a courageously, valiant fought battle against cancer.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, MaryAnne Keller Boff; cherished father of Gabrielle (Jacob) Howell, Jesse (Charlotte) Boff and Brett (Amber) Boff; and pap to Camden Boff; son of Rudolph Boff Sr. and the late Arlene Mahoney Boff; brother of Rudolph Jr., John and James Boff, and Anita Rago Boff; nephew and confidant of John Mahoney.

Michael's favorite place in all of this world was his Cochranton camp on French Creek. Today, those French Creek waters will run quietly and peacefully in Michael's honor and memory of him finally being pain free and at peace.

Family and friends are welcome from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.