Michael Anthony Boff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael "Car Cleen Mike" Anthony Boff, 62, of Baldwin Borough, formerly of Bethel Park, peacefully passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in his home, after a courageously, valiant fought battle against cancer.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, MaryAnne Keller Boff; cherished father of Gabrielle (Jacob) Howell, Jesse (Charlotte) Boff and Brett (Amber) Boff; and pap to Camden Boff; son of Rudolph Boff Sr. and the late Arlene Mahoney Boff; brother of Rudolph Jr., John and James Boff, and Anita Rago Boff; nephew and confidant of John Mahoney.

Michael's favorite place in all of this world was his Cochranton camp on French Creek. Today, those French Creek waters will run quietly and peacefully in Michael's honor and memory of him finally being pain free and at peace.

Family and friends are welcome from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
02:30 - 06:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved