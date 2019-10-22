Michael Anthony Pintola, 63, of Washington, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born June 21, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Joseph Pintola and Ellen DiBello Pintola.

Michael was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and Dean Tech. He worked as an electrician for a water company in Las Vegas.

He enjoyed going to the casino, tinkering with cars and gardening, especially growing tomato plants.

Surviving are two brothers, Joseph Pintola of Washington and Louis (Anita) Pintola of Orange City, Calif.; his cat, Baby Face; and his caregiver of nine years, Kelly Manon.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

