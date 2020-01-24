Michael Douglas Mathason, 54, of Center Township, died unexpectedly Sunday, January 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

He was born January 28, 1965, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Paul Robert and Patricia Irene Zollars Mathason.

Michael graduated from West Greene High School in 1982, where he enjoyed participating in Future Farmers of America. After high school, he worked for Burns Drilling and Tewell Refrigeration before becoming the maintenance foreman at Greene County Memorial Hospital for several years. During this time, he met his future bride, Valerie "Dee Dee" Pastoria Mathason, and they married January 22, 1993, in a beautiful private ceremony in Winchester, Va. They returned to Pennsylvania and made their home in Center Township.

Mike went on to own Mathason HVAC and co-owned the Triangle Hotel with his wife, where he grilled the finest steaks on Thursday nights. He then worked for Kvaerner Songer and was employed by many companies throughout his career with Teamsters Local 585 of Washington, most recently Michels Corp.

Mike was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who was captivated by the magnificence of nature. His passion for the outdoors led him to become a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, an organization dedicated to protecting and conserving elk habitat. He also enjoyed mud-bogging in Chevy trucks, hiking with his daughters, playing Wii Sports and darts with his son, working on "honey-do" projects, cooking weekend breakfasts for his family, reading C.J. Box novels, playing with his puppies, Shelby, Mollie and Stella, and elk hunting in Colorado with some of his best buddies.

He was able to realize a lifelong dream of owning mountain property out West, finding the perfect place on a breathtaking piece of land at 7,000 feet in Gardner, Colo. He and his family established a second home in this special community, where they cultivated even more wonderful memories and lifelong friendships.

Mike was an honest, dependable, kind, generous and hard-working man. He will be remembered for his calm, quiet strength and his humble spirit. Mike was adored by everyone who knew him.

In addition to his beloved wife, Dee Dee, he is survived by three children, Emily Mathason (Michael Roque Jr.) of Los Angeles, Calif., Michelle Mathason (Corey Brown) of Lancaster and Derek Mathason at home; three brothers, Gerald "Joe" Zollars of Ambridge, Steven Zollars of Perryopolis and Paul Randall "Randy" Mathason of Lexington, S.C.; one sister, Patricia Ann Mathason of Waynesburg; and stepdad Terry L. Whipkey of Center Township.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to , West Greene FFA, or an organization supporting wildlife conservation.