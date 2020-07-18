Michael Dugas, 58, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, went to be home with his Lord Thursday, June 16, 2020.

Born in Pittsburgh to Steve and Valeria Dugas, he graduated from Burgettstown Area High School.

He began his career in the Navy in 1980, and with more than 28 years in military service he retired as chief in the U.S. Coast Guard at Cleveland, Ohio's District 9 Command Center under Admiral Parks. There, Michael was an operations specialist, supervising search and rescue covering the Great Lakes. His list of medals, certificates and accomplishments during his life are too great to list. His professional career also included US Air and the Star Lake Amphitheater.

After retiring, Michael attended additional college courses, where he studied and was on the dean's list for emergency services, engineering, photography and the culinary arts.

He is survived by wife Deborah; son Andrew; daughter-in-law Leawna; stepdaughter, Jennifer and his grandchildren, Katrina, Arianna and Alex.

Due to the coronavirus, no public service will be held. He will be buried with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your local food banks, homeless shelters or to the Red Cross in his memory.