Michael E. McKahan, 64, of Washington, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 10, 1954, in Washington, a son of Virginia Voytek McCormick of Washington and the late John H. McCormick.

Mr. McKahan was a graduate of Trinity High School, where he was a member of the golf team. He earned a bachelor's degree in management from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and worked as a restaurant manager for Eat'n Park.

Mr. McKahan was a member of First Christian Church in Washington.

He was an avid golfer.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a brother, John P. (Kelly) McCormick of Washington; a niece, Skylar; and a nephew, Kyle.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., Washington.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

