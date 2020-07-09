Michael Edward Collins Jr., 18, of Roscoe, died unexpectedly, Friday, July 3, 2020.

He was born Monday, December 3, 2001, in Monongahel, a son of Michael E Collins Sr. and Lesa Witmyer Collins.

He was a 2020 graduate of California Area High School, where he starred on the Trojan football team.

Left to cherish his memory, in addition to his parents, are his brothers, Braden and Carter Collins; grandparents, Stephanie and Dave May and Kathy and Mathew Collins; uncle, Lorenzo Altobelli; aunt and uncle, Danita and Zachary Rohaley; uncle, Mathew Jr. Collins; aunt and uncle, Evonne and Eric Henderson; cousins, Abby, Bella and Brody Rohaley, Zoe and Lorenzo Altobelli, Lenna and Ava Henderson. Also surviving are his two very best friends, Colin and Cole Tyhonas, and their parents, Heather and Jason Tyhonas.

Friends will be received in the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 73 Promised Land Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, with Rev Rod Johnson officiating.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mariscotti Funeral Home Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, California.