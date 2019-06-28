Michael G. Mehlmauer (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA
15342
(724)-745-2350
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Obituary
Michael G. Mehlmauer, 59, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in his home from natural causes.

He was born September 12, 1959, in Pittsburgh, a son of Edward and Reda Buswell Mehlmauer Jr.

Mr. Mehlmauer was a 1977 graduate of Springford High School in Royersford and took classes on small engine mechanics.

Michael worked as an engine mechanic for Smith Suburban Supply, as a restaurant manager for Subway in Washington Crown Center and was currently employed by AMI as a peer mentor.

Mr. Mehlmauer was on the board of directors for TRPIL in Washington.

Surviving are three brothers, Martin Mehlmauer (Coleen) of Houston, Edward Mehlmauer of Weirton, W.Va., and Mark Mehlmauer of Niles, Ohio; three sisters, Arletta Behary (Robert) of Gibsonia, Mimi Mehlmauer of South Carolina and Martha Ball (the late Richard) of West Homestead; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, Saturday, June 29, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
