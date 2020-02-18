Michael Guy Abbott, 63, of Old Fort (Asheville), N.C., passed away in his home Wednesday, February 12, 2020, after a weeklong unexpected illness.

He is survived by his wife, Liz; son Jason (Verona); and grandson Paul.

He was a son of the late Guy and Rosemary Abbott; brother of Richard (Sandi), Sandy (Bill) Hoffman and Eileen (Jim) Knapp; and had several nieces and nephews.

A 1974 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, he was employed with Applebees Corporate as a general manager. He enjoyed hiking, biking and following Pittsburgh sports teams.