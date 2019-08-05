Michael H. Snyder, age 71, of North Strabane Township died Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Penny Snyder; loving father of Jeffrey Snyder, James (Emily) Snyder, Cathy (Jeff) Skinner, Ed Collins and the late Michael Snyder; cherished grandfather of Howard "Huckie" Foltz, Jessica Platt, Paul Skinner, Bernie Skinner, Angela Skinner, Jimmy Snyder, Nick Snyder, Tommy Snyder, Eddie Collins, Katie Martin; great grandfather of 10 and one deceased great granddaughter.

Michael was a member of Strabane Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 553, Labor Temple, and an avid NASCAR fan.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service Wednesday, August 7 at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville.

