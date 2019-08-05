Michael H. Snyder (1947 - 2019)
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Obituary
Michael H. Snyder, age 71, of North Strabane Township died Saturday, August 3, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Penny Snyder; loving father of Jeffrey Snyder, James (Emily) Snyder, Cathy (Jeff) Skinner, Ed Collins and the late Michael Snyder; cherished grandfather of Howard "Huckie" Foltz, Jessica Platt, Paul Skinner, Bernie Skinner, Angela Skinner, Jimmy Snyder, Nick Snyder, Tommy Snyder, Eddie Collins, Katie Martin; great grandfather of 10 and one deceased great granddaughter.

Michael was a member of Strabane Veteran of Foreign Wars Post No. 553, Labor Temple, and an avid NASCAR fan.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service Wednesday, August 7 at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 5, 2019
