1/
Michael Hayden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mehi" Hayden, 94, of Industry, formerly of Slovan, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.

Born November 11, 1925, in Slovan, he was a son of the late Nick and Bessie Klomecik Hayden.

Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. He retired in 1982 from Crucible Steel Colt Industries, where he was a shipper in the blooming mill.

He enjoyed hunting, dancing and playing the slots.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Bercik Hayden; his children and their spouses, Bess and Jeffrey Sklaver of Aurora, Colo., Mary and Bill Bierschwale of Follansbee W.Va., Melissa Hayden of Fairlawn, Ohio, Nick Hayden of Dayton, Ohio, and Sam and Libby Hayden of Ashville, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Erica Bierschwale of Follansbee.

As per Michael's wishes, there will be no public visitation.

The family is being served by D.L. Williams Funeral Home, 848 Midland Avenue, Midland.Private interment will take place in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved