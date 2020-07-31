Michael Hayden

Michael "Mehi" Hayden, 94, of Industry, formerly of Slovan, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.



Born November 11, 1925, in Slovan, he was a son of the late Nick and Bessie Klomecik Hayden.



Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. He retired in 1982 from Crucible Steel Colt Industries, where he was a shipper in the blooming mill.



He enjoyed hunting, dancing and playing the slots.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Bercik Hayden; his children and their spouses, Bess and Jeffrey Sklaver of Aurora, Colo., Mary and Bill Bierschwale of Follansbee W.Va., Melissa Hayden of Fairlawn, Ohio, Nick Hayden of Dayton, Ohio, and Sam and Libby Hayden of Ashville, Ohio; and a granddaughter, Erica Bierschwale of Follansbee.



As per Michael's wishes, there will be no public visitation.



The family is being served by D.L. Williams Funeral Home, 848 Midland Avenue, Midland.Private interment will take place in Mount Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

