Michael J. "Mick" Kmetz, 73, of Pricedale, formerly of Rices Landing, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

He was born April 19, 1947, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John and Anna Marie Blosnich Kmetz.

Mick worked in coal mine construction with RG Johnson Construction.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Monongahela.

He enjoyed CB Radio and went by the handle of "Four Eyes".

Deceased is his first wife, Mary Rocco Kmetz, who died December 19, 2001.

On December 24, 2007, he married Dorothy Miller Kmetz, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters to his first marriage, Michele Kmetz-Radjenovic of Monessen and Tricia Kmetz of Rices Landing; four stepchildren, Arttie (Jess) Speicher of Kentucky, Bobbie Speicher of Belle Vernon, Jodi (Dave) Medard of Brownsville and David (Deb) Speicher of Kentucky; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and first wife, are two brothers, John R. Kmetz Sr. and Edward J. Kmetz; and two sisters, Elizabeth Ray and Anna Mercur.

Following guidelines of masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mark A. Schollaert officiating. The family appreciates the thoughts and support they received from Bessler's U Pull & Save Auto Parts. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/michael-kmetz-medical-expenses? for help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.