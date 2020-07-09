Michael J. Yancich, 92, of Dilliner, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, in his home, following an illness of several months. Born August 30, 1927, in Masontown, he was a son of the late Nick and Mary Prete Yancich.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served honorably in the Pacific Theater of operations during World War II.

Over the years, Mike worked at Shannopin Mine in Bobtown for nine years, operated a restaurant and bar in Auburn, Ohio, and was employed as a toolmaker for General Motors in Michigan. After retiring, he moved back to his family and his roots in Greene County.

His wife, Marian Novak Yancich, passed away in 1998. Also deceased are two sisters, Delores Palmer in 2006, and Rena Yancich in infancy.

Mike is survived by two brothers, Richard Yancich, with whom he made his home in Dilliner, and Alex and Delores Yancich of Ellicott City, Md.; an uncle, Orlando Prete of Dilliner; one aunt, Doris Lewandowski of Warren, Mich.; and by several nieces and nephews and their families.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in the St. Ignatius Worship Site of St. Matthias Parish in Bobtown. Military honors will be accorded following the Mass by the Carmichaels American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

