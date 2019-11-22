Michael James Yanosky, 73, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019, surrounded by family in Donnell House, following an extended illness. He was born November 25, 1945, in Washington, a son of the late Charles and Anna Yanosky.

Mike lived his life in Canonsburg and was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church. Prior to his retirement, he had been a welder for 44 years with Millcraft Industries.

On October 7, 1967, he married Colleen Salamon who is survived. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Michael (Janice) Yanosky, Corrie (Shawn) Meredith, Jamie (Kevin) Lewis, Brian (Katy) Yanosky and grandchildren Ryan and Brandon Yanosky, Ava and Addison Meredith and Victoria and Isabella Lewis, who were his pride and joy. Also left behind are sister Anna Mae Sedlak, and brother Charles Yanosky, and beloved nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:30 am Monday, November 25, (Mike's 74th Birthday). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. The Christian Mothers and Guild of St. Patrick's will recite the rosary at 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Patrick's Parish in Canonsburg. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.