Michael Jay Lowe, 30, of Washington, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 10, 1988, in Washington, a son of Lisa Yater, who survives.

He was baptized at Lone Pine Christian Church.

He attended Trinity High School and worked as a general laborer.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Jayden Michael Lowe of Washington; three brothers, Sam and Dylan Yater and Jordan Howard, all of Washington; sister Taylor Yater of Washington; maternal grandfather, Herb Karr of Washington; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m., the time of service, Monday, March 4, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director. All other services are private. To help defray charges for the family, they suggest memorial contributions be directed to Hummell and Jones Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.