Michael John "Magoo" Danna, 72, of Joffre, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Saturday morning, May 11, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 23, 1946, a son of Jean Gevenosky Danna of Avella and the late Antonio Danna.

A graduate of the Avella High School, he served our country in the U.S. Army as a medic in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged, a recipient of the Good Conduct, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign and National Defense Service Medals.

Mr. Danna coached Burgettstown Lions Midget Football and the Burgettsown High School Girls Softball Team and thoroughly enjoyed doing yard work, especially cutting his grass.

His loving wife, Esther McMillan Danna, who he married on September 19, 1970, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his mother and wife, are his three children, Michael Danna Jr. of Washington, Melanie Dhans and husband Joseph of Burgettstown and Justin A. Danna Sr. of Joffre; grandchildren Dylan, Garrett, Riley Dhans, Jessica Berty and husband Tim, Justin Anthony Danna Jr. and Maximus James Danna; a brother, Walter Danna and wife Margaret of Avella; two sisters, Daris "Cheech" Gavazzi and husband Ken of Avella and Nancy Carl of Canonsburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his father, are a grandson, Joseph Dhans, Jr.; and a brother, Ronald Danna.

To honor Mr. Danna's wishes, there will be no public visitation and services and inurnment with military honors will be held privately in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

Because of the exceptional care he received, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Concordia Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.