Michael John Patrick Walls I, aka "Scar", 52, of Washington, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, while doing one of the things he loved the most, riding his motorcycle with a few of his lifelong friends.He was born March 25, 1968, in Washington, a son of the late Harry S. Walls Sr. and Emily Davis Walls Reese.Mr. Walls was a 1986 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and was employed as a shop manager for Controlled Climate Systems Inc. of Canonsburg for more than 20 years.Michael was a member of the Brothers of the Hammer Motorcycle Club and a former member of Canon Lodge Improved Benevolent Protective Order of Elks of the World.He enjoyed spending time with his family, his children and grandchildren, vacationing with his family in South Carolina and spending time locally with his nieces and nephews, and riding his motorcycle with his brothers, his friends and his wife.On March 16, 1996, he married Dawn Finley, his wife of 24 years.Also surviving are seven children, Phillip Michael Walls (Erica) of New Kensington, Jeromey Lamont Walls of McAllen, Texas, Michael John Patrick Walls II, Brittney Nichole Anderson, Xavier Cloyce Lovell (Amel), Cierra Dawn Lovell (Michael) and Isaiah Stanley Alexander Walls, all of Washington; a sister, Sharon Walls of Douglasville, Ga.; two aunts, Sylvia McNeil of Woodbridge, Va., and Lorraine Perry of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren, Jayla Walls, Dadrien Walls, Ja-Zel King, Angelo King, Jeremih Walls, Delilah Peyatt, Latrell Coleman, Ezekiel "Zeke" Walls, Eliana Lovell, Asher Walls and one on the way; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nieces and nephews, whom he adored.Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Harry Stanley Walls Jr. and Curtiss Russell Reese II; two sisters, Kathy Lynn Dates and Stacie Lee Walls; his stepfather, Curtiss Russell Reese; and a niece, Casey Ivory.Everyone and anyone who knew or even came in contact with Michael loved him and loved that infectious smile he had. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, June 6, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Lance B. Whitlock officiating. Interment will be private.Due to the present situation, everyone must wear masks to enter the funeral home.Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 3, 2020.