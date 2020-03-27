Michael Joseph Sweetie Sr., 52, of Bulger, passed unexpectedly Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

He was born March 16, 1968, in Washington, a son of Raymond and Sharon Sweetie of McDonald.

Michael was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School Class of 1986. He then joined the Stone Mason Union, Local 9. For more than 30 years he worked for Mariana and Richards Inc. in Pittsburgh as a well-known stone mason.

Michael loved riding his Harley, playing with his bulldog, Lola, and spending time with his family.

On September 6, 2014, he married Dawn R. Neil, for whom he passionately cared for years.

Surviving are three children, Mason and Abrianna Sweetie of Bulger, and Michael Sweetie Jr. of McDonald; two stepchildren, Aliza Donaldson of Denver, Colo., and Andrea Donaldson of Bulger; a sister, Tiffany, and a brother, Pat Sweetie, both of McDonald; three grandchildren, Kinsley Call, Autumn and Dylan Sweetie.

Deceased is a stepson, Zachary Neil.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC recommendation, all services will be private and under the direction of Nation Funeral Home Inc.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.