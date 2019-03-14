Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Leonard Strho.

Michael Leonard Strho, 89, of Belleview, Fla., formerly of Burgettstown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was cared for in his final days by his wife, niece and the wonderful staff at Kindred Hospice.

On July 22, 1950, he married Marlene A. Resnik. They shared 68 years of marriage together.

"Bucka," as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Avella on June 14, 1929. He was a son of Michael and Anna Shubuck Strho.

He was employed by Weirton Steel for 38-and-a-half years. He was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, where he spent most of his time in Germany with the Army Occupational Forces.

He was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Belleview, as well as the American Legion, Veterans Association and Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge of Midway.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Resnik Strho; sister Catherine Strho Bertovich; sister-in-law Lorraine Resnik Billie; niece Carolyn Billie Chynoweth (Rick), with whom he resided; as well as many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly as his own children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Pete Strho; and sister Anna Strho Suhon.

There will be a memorial service in June in Bethel Cemetery, Avella.