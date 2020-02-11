Michael Litwinovich Jr., 92, of Waynesburg, died at 4:35 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Washington Health System Greene, Waynesburg.

He was born Sunday, January 15, 1928, in Crucible. He was a son of the late Michael Litwinovich Sr. and Teresa Blazik Litwinovich.

Mr. Litwinovich was affiliated with St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crucible. Mike was a coin and stamp collector. He worked for 30 years for Wade's Body and Frame Shop in Waynesburg, retiring in 1990 as a autobody repairman.

His wife, Margaret Shaw Litwinovich, whom he married on August 21, 1953, died June 10, 2017.

Surviving are one son, James Daniel (Sally) Litwinovich of Waynesburg; one daughter, Barbara (Brett) Phillips of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren, Scott Litwinovich, Ryan Litwinovich, Amy Milliken, Rebecca Mankey, Tyler Hughes, Laura Plotts and Maisie Phillips; one stepgrandson, Alex Phillips, 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Bucobich of Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Sue Shaw and Patricia Henrish; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Dorothy Coccimiglio and Pauline Ambrose.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, with Rev. David Lake officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.