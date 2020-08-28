Michael Lynch, 81, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Born to Irish immigrants in Cleveland, Mike ("Mickey" to his friends and family in Cleveland) lived his life as a "man for others," following the motto of his high school, St. Ignatius.

Mike received his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Detroit, where he met his wife of 51 years, Joan, who was a nursing student at Mercy College. He later received his Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland-Marshall Law while working for NASA.

While employed as a patent attorney for Westinghouse in Churchill, just outside of Pittsburgh, Mike worked tirelessly in service of his community, notably as co-author of Monroeville's Home Rule Charter, first chairman of the board of the Local Government Academy (promoting excellence in local government), founder of Monroeville's Safety Town (teaching traffic safety to kids), a member of the Parish Council of North American Martyrs Church, and three-term mayor of Monroeville. He also helped bring Forbes Hospital to Monroeville.

But the center of his life was always his family. He coached his kids' sports teams, drove 12 hours to attend his son's college football games, woke early to take his children to meets and tournaments, stayed up late to help with homework, showed his family the world, and sacrificed personal and professional opportunities to prioritize his family life. With Joan, he created a family environment that emphasized love, hard work, generosity, good humor, compassion and service to others.

As Mike said after being chosen Monroeville's 1989 Citizen of the Year, "If you can contribute to people achieving their goals and winning, even a little bit, then you've really done a lot."

Mike is survived by his sister, Marianne Kinkopf; his children, Kelley, Kevin (Yuko), Kathleen (Scott) Hondru and Michael (Cori); and his grandchildren, Kate, Corban, Connor, Regan, Declan, Erin and Patrick.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and his brothers, Neil and Tommy.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer Funeral Home. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 30, at 2820 Washington Road, McMurray. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, in St. John XXIII, St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church. Entombment at Queen of Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Local Government Academy (localgovernmentacademy.org). Add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.