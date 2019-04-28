Michael Patrick Meighen, 38, of Washington, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at home.

He was born December 4, 1980, to Douglas and Kathy Grable Meighen of Washington.

Michael was a graduate of Trinity High School and attended classes at CCAC in recent years.

He worked in the oil and gas industry for the past several years, most recently with EMC Energy Services of Waynesburg. Prior to working in the gas and oil business, Michael worked at Lighthouse for Men, and was known to never cut corners; he always listened to his clients and gave the advice that the clients needed without forcing them to think a certain way.

In his youth, Michael made a name for himself as the red-haired All-Star Baseball pitcher in the Pony League. He enjoyed video games, Halo and God of War, in particular.

He spent his free time exercising with friends at 84 Fitness Center and Cameron Wellness Center. He was an avid fisherman.

Left to cherish Michael's memory are his mother, Kathy Meighen of Washington; father and step-mother, Douglas and Karen Meighen of Washington; and two brothers, Mark and his wife Jenna Meighen and Scott Meighen, both of Washington.

Also surviving are a stepbrother, Ric and his wife Jody McManus of Bridgeville, and a niece, Ashley McManus and nephew, Casey McManus of Morgantown, W.Va.

Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Grace Meighen and Darrell Grable and Romaine Grable Dusky.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Washington Cemetery. Those attending the service should meet at the Washington Cemetery Mausoleum.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.