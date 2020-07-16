Michael Patrick "Whiskey" Twardon, 68, of Washington, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

He was born January 5, 1952, in Washington, a son of the late Michael Twardon Jr., and Mary Ellen Cooley Twardon.

Michael was a 1969 graduate of Trinity High School.

Mr. Twardon retired from Sears Automotive, where he had worked as the automotive manager. He had previously worked at NTB for many years.

Michael thoroughly enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson bike, and was an Eagle Rider. He also enjoyed shooting pool.

A member of the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion, Michael also belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Polish Club, Slovak Club, Alpine Club and the Independent Club.

His wife, Patricia Makowski Twardon, died August 10, 2012.

Surviving are three daughters, Lori E. Twardon of Fort Pierce, Fla., Michelle R. (Al) Martin of Washington and Monique Dellarso of McKeesport; a sister, Sherri A. Romano of Washington; five grandchildren, Tonya Nicole Twardon, Justin Twardon, Zach Dellarso, Taylor Dellarso and B.J. Dellarso; three great-grandchildren, Aclee Taylor Dellarso, Zach Dellarso Jr. and R.J. Dellarso; a daughter-in-law, April Angelo Twardon; two nephews, Michael Romano and Mark Romano; two uncles, Charles (Jane) Cooley of the state of California and Walter Cooley of Michigan, with whom he was very close and thought of as a brother; as well as several cousins.

Deceased is a son, Michael Shawn Twardon.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. the hour of service, Friday, July 17, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Burial will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Canton Township Volunteer Fire Company, Engine Company 52, 700 Weirich Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

