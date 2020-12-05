Michael Pirih, 72, of Washington, formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in his home, with his family at his side.

He was born April 4, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of Henry and Eva Matyuf Pirih.

Mike was a 1966 graduate of Fort Cherry High School and received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from West Virginia University.

Mr. Pirih worked at Mellon Bank for 25 years and retired as executive vice president and chief information officer of Washington Financial in 2014 after 20 years of service.

Mike served with the Army Air National Guard from 1970 to 1976.

An avid golfer, he was on the golf teams at Fort Cherry and West Virginia University and was a longtime member of the Washington Country Club. At one time he owned standard bred race horses and he was a past president and member of the Hickory Lions Club.

In addition to golf, he enjoyed farming, gardening, traveling, baking, cooking, listening to music and playing the harmonica.

Most important was the time spent with his wife, family, friends and most importantly, his grandchildren.

On September 2, 1972, he married Mary R. Szczerba, his wife of 48 years, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Marisa Carter and her husband, Dr. Jeff Carter of River Ridge, La.; a son, Michael E. Pirih and his wife, Amber of Hickory; four grandchildren, Whitney Pirih, and Bodhi, Magnolia and River Carter; a sister, Marian Pirih of The Villages, Fla.; brothers-in-law Edward Taber (Eileen) of Sun City, Calif., Robert Szczerba of Burgettstown and David Szczerba of Napa, Calif.; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his father- and mother-in-law, Edward and Mary Szczerba; and a brother-in-law and his wife, John and Theresa Sczruba.

The staff of Vitas Hospice, specifically, nurse Stacy, aids Melissa and Mykala, social worker Wendy, and music therapist Valerie provided compassion and care to Michael.

Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 6, in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 601 Boone Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, with the Rev. John Kotalik officiating. Interment will be private. Parastas service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church.

Arrangements entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.