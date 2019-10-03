Michael Quinn Ashmore of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was the beloved son of Lewis Michael and Kimberly Diane Ashmore and stepmother Deborah Jacobson Ashmore; loving brother to Faith (Tyler) Ashmore Hamm; and cherished uncle to Riley Diane and Paisley Quinn Hamm. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother Mary Jane (Lewis Quinn, paternal grandfather, deceased) Ashmore; maternal grandmother Nancy Clark; his loving uncles, Richard (Tanya) Clark, Mark (Deneen) Clark, Scott (Jamie) Clark Brian Ashmore, and Kenneth (Holly) Ashmore; loving aunt, Vicki (Robert) Boswell; and cousins.

Michael served in the U.S. Navy, and was a talented soccer player. He loved to travel, and explore, and had a true love for history. Spending time in Pennsylvania, with his family was something he looked forward to. Michael was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed working in the world of technology. He was truly unique and had a great mind. He will be dearly missed by all.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 5, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, phone: 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation, pancreasfoundation.org, phone: 1-866-726-2737.