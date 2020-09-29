Michael R. Zatawski, 86, of Canonsburg, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in TownView Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by his loving family, following a four-year battle with dementia.

He was born in Bridgeville, October 25, 1933, to Michael and Francis Gerbliss Zatawski.

In 1955 he was drafted into the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the MSC 208 USS Widgeon Minesweeper, sailing to Japan and Hawaii. While serving in the Navy he was promoted to 3rd Class Engineer Petty Officer and received an honorable discharge in September 1957.

Michael was an electrical tester for McGraw-Edison, now Cooper Power Systems division of Eaton, for 31 years. During these years, he also continued with his skill of plastering in many homes around the Pittsburgh area. After retiring, Mike spent the next 14 years working for Matthews Bus Company as a driver and aide. He was known and loved by his students as "Mr. Mike." Working with the special needs children brought much happiness to his life. He was a gentle soul and children naturally gravitated to his kindness.

Mike was an avid hunter for years enjoying himself at his sister's home in Potter County and loved to be at Lake Erie fishing. If not fishing, he would be found pulling all the nieces and nephews around on water skis. He could repair anything, always busy and forever in his yard. Heaven's grass will be perfectly manicured and no weeds will ever be found.

He was married to the love of his live, Patricia Bitsko Zatawski of Strabane, for 60 wonderful years. He is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Michael) Ray of Asheville; son, Keith (Loraine) of Oakmont and son Kenneth (Corinne) of Upper St. Clair; four wonderful grandchildren that he adored, Mallory Ray, Katie Rose and Jordan Zatawski and Helena Zatawski. Also surviving are his sisters, Lillian D'Agaro of Conneaut, Dolores Tomaszewski of Bridgeville, Joyce Kosky of Cecil; and his brother, Ronald (Jenny) Zatawski of Canonsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates the 4th floor staff at TownView and Dr. Peter Moulder for their compassion and care of Michael.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.

Friends and family are welcome from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, October 1, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation, Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Private services will be held at noon with private interment in Oak Spring Cemetery with full military rites by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard of Canonsburg and the United States Navy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated rules, which must be followed, there will be a limit of 25 persons at a time and everyone must wear a mask in the funeral home. To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.