Michael R. Zatawski, 86, of Canonsburg, passed away September 27, 2020, in TownView Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by his loving family, following a four-year battle with dementia.

Friends and family are welcome from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, October 1, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation, Inc., 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Private services will be held at noon with private interment in Oak Spring Cemetery.