Michael Rungo, 70, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born January 21, 1949, in Washington, to the late James and Elizabeth Rungo.

Michael is survived by his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth "Beth" Collins Rungo. Michael and Beth moved Southwest in 1975. He is also survived by Linda (Mike Wetzler) Rocks of Mesa, Ariz., Connie (Patrick) Bongiorni of McDonald and James (Susan) Rungo of Houston; brothers-in-law Richard (the late Carolyn) Collins of Arizona, and Kent (Mary Lynn) Collins of Maryland; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School in 1967. He attended Community College of Alleghney County. He was also in the '60s band, Light. He was a writer, watercolor artist, musician, fantastic cook, creator of unique dioramas, sculptor and above all could always make us laugh. Michael will be greatly missed.

University of Arizona Cancer Center provided exceptional care to Michael.

A memorial celebration will be published at a later date.