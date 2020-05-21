Michael S. Sonson, 88, of Washington, died Monday, May 18, 2020, in his home.He was born May 22, 1931, in Washington, a son of the late Joseph John Sonson and Margaret Longo Sonson.Mr. Sonson graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and served in the Army as a demolitions expert. He traveled the world during his Army service and also took courses while stationed in Fort Belvoir, Va.Mr. Sonson retired from McGraw-Edison, where he was a forklift operator. Following retirement, he took classes at Penn Commercial.Mr. Sonson was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he volunteered as an usher, and American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175. He was an avid dart ball player, enjoyed cooking, and loved the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and all Pittsburgh sports.On September 17, 1955, he married Eliza E. Thomas, who died January 5, 2010.Surviving are a son, Gary A. (Cathie) Sonson of Hickory, N.C.; a daughter, Caroline M. (Tracy) Mitchell of Washington; five grandchildren, Justin, Dylan, Michael, John and Arianna; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Mike and Eliza's life-long friend, Aunt Scotti of Washington.Deceased are a son, Michael J. Sonson; granddaughter Amanda Sonson; grandson Brandon Hoy; and three siblings, Vincent J. Sonson, Marie Dasta and Margaret Sonson.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Memorial contributions may be made to 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146-3510, or to Alzheimer's Association, 2835 East Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.