Michael S. Sonson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael S. Sonson, 88, of Washington, died Monday, May 18, 2020, in his home.He was born May 22, 1931, in Washington, a son of the late Joseph John Sonson and Margaret Longo Sonson.Mr. Sonson graduated from Immaculate Conception High School and served in the Army as a demolitions expert. He traveled the world during his Army service and also took courses while stationed in Fort Belvoir, Va.Mr. Sonson retired from McGraw-Edison, where he was a forklift operator. Following retirement, he took classes at Penn Commercial.Mr. Sonson was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where he volunteered as an usher, and American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175. He was an avid dart ball player, enjoyed cooking, and loved the Steelers, Pirates, Penguins and all Pittsburgh sports.On September 17, 1955, he married Eliza E. Thomas, who died January 5, 2010.Surviving are a son, Gary A. (Cathie) Sonson of Hickory, N.C.; a daughter, Caroline M. (Tracy) Mitchell of Washington; five grandchildren, Justin, Dylan, Michael, John and Arianna; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Mike and Eliza's life-long friend, Aunt Scotti of Washington.Deceased are a son, Michael J. Sonson; granddaughter Amanda Sonson; grandson Brandon Hoy; and three siblings, Vincent J. Sonson, Marie Dasta and Margaret Sonson.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Memorial contributions may be made to 365 Hospice, 2549 Mosside Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146-3510, or to Alzheimer's Association, 2835 East Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved