Michael S. Vibostak, 67, of Strabane, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

He was born October 28, 1951, in New Eagle, a son of the late Frank and Anna Swieben Vibostak.

Mr. Vibostak graduated from Monongahela High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Delaware Valley College.

He had worked as the purchasing manager for McMurray Hills Manor in Peters Township and retired from Presbyterian Senior Care in Washington.

Mr. Vibostak enjoyed woodworking, cooking and gardening, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

On June 11, 1994, he married Susan Bedillion, who survives.

Also surviving are a stepson, Shawn Bedillion (Natalie) of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Lucas, Zoey, Kylie and Penelope Bedillion; a sister, Frances Lutka of West Homestead; and several nieces and newphews.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.