Michael Scott Breese

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Scott Breese.
Service Information
DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-9110
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeAngelo Funeral Home
1290 Jefferson Ave
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Michael Scott Breese, 48, died unexpectedly at his home in McDonald on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

He was born in Washington, a son of Kerry R. Breese of Buckeye Lake, Ohio and Carol S. (John) Williamson of Washington.

He was a 1989 graduate of Ringgold High School and attended Trinity High School. He had recently graduated from heavy diesel mechanic school and was employed at Amerit Fleet Solutions.

Michael was a U.S. Army veteran and served his country in Operation Desert Storm. He was a computer enthusiast and was very proud of the many hours spent with the system he built. Michael was a soft and kind soul, gentle spirit, and a broad smile always to be remembered for the love and depth of his heart.

Surviving are a sister, Jennifer Breese (Steven) of McDonald; son Michael S. Breese Jr. (Maggie) of Fredericktown; daughter Kassandra Young of Bolivar, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Aurora and Skailyn Breese.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, where a service will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 11, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.