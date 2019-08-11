Michael Scott Breese, 48, died unexpectedly at his home in McDonald on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

He was born in Washington, a son of Kerry R. Breese of Buckeye Lake, Ohio and Carol S. (John) Williamson of Washington.

He was a 1989 graduate of Ringgold High School and attended Trinity High School. He had recently graduated from heavy diesel mechanic school and was employed at Amerit Fleet Solutions.

Michael was a U.S. Army veteran and served his country in Operation Desert Storm. He was a computer enthusiast and was very proud of the many hours spent with the system he built. Michael was a soft and kind soul, gentle spirit, and a broad smile always to be remembered for the love and depth of his heart.

Surviving are a sister, Jennifer Breese (Steven) of McDonald; son Michael S. Breese Jr. (Maggie) of Fredericktown; daughter Kassandra Young of Bolivar, Ohio; and two grandchildren, Aurora and Skailyn Breese.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, in Dale D. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 1290 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, where a service will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. A tribute wall is available at www.deangelocare.com.