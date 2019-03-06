Michael W. Philips, 55, of Cecil Township, formerly of Shaler Township, died March 3, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Shelly Passieu; son of Flo (Francis) Maxin and Jack (Phyllis Genszler) Philips; father of Michelle (Joseph Dean) Pruchnic; brother of Mark and Matthew (Kathleen) Philips; son-in-law of Jim (late Debbie) Passieu; brother-in-law of Nickie (Donald) Bochter. Also many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews survive.

Mike was currently serving as President of F.O.P. Lodge 22 and as a trustee for the Western PA Police Benevolent Foundation. He was a former police officer for McDonald and retired as a police officer for Cecil Township. He also worked as a private contractor for Dyna Corp. in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was an avid golfer.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Western PA Police Benevolent Foundation. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.