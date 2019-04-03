Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael W. Rich.

Michael W. Rich, 63, of Burgettstown, passed away on April 1, 2019.

Beloved father of the late Patrick Rich; brother of Dixon Rich Jr., Dr. J. Jeffrey Rich, and Nancy (Mike) Longman; uncle of Julia, Chris, Emily, James, and John; also survived by his dogs Duke and Molly.

Michael served on the board of Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission for many years. He touched countless lives, helped give inspiration to those he met, and supported many on their journey. He lived his life to the fullest and put a smile on those around him. He dedicated his time to help others who needed hope. He never gave up and knew how to encourage people.

Family will welcome friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Schellhaas Funeral Home Inc. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, where a service will follow at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the Washington Drug and Alcohol Commission Inc., 90 West Chestnut Street, Suite 310, Washington, PA 15301.

