Michael Wayne Skarupa, 63, of Cherry Valley, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in Weirton Medical Center. As his final gift, he helped many others by being an organ donor.

He was born July 4, 1956, a son of the late Michael and Rose Bongiorni Skarupa.

A 1974 graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, he retired in 2017 from Harris Masonry in Green Tree, where he was a bricklayer.

He enjoyed hunting and working on his farm, especially with his animals.

He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline F. Warner Skarupa; his three children, Garrett Michael Skarupa, Brett Richard Skarupa and Jessie Ann Skarupa, all of Cherry Valley; his sister, Karen Pagasky and husband James, also of Cherry Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his granddogs, Sadie, Colby, Oliver, Luna and Lucy.

To honor Mr. Skarupa's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Those wishing to remember him in a special way can make a memorial donation in his memory to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.act.alz.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.