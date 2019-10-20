Michael West Jr., 93, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at Belmont Village in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was born October 9, 1925, in Washington, to Lena West and Michael West Sr.

Michael was married to Dee West as a young man and then to Virginia West in November 1962, until the time of her passing 50 years later.

Michael eagerly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 after seeing the patriotic film "Wake Island" with his brother, postponing his last two years of high school while serving from November 1942 until his honorable discharge in October 1945. In World War II, Michael landed in either the first or second wave of the beach battles in Roi-Namur, Saipan, and Iwo Jima.

In 1952, he began his career in the finance industry at CIT Credit Corp in Pennsylvania, where he hired Bob Hamilton in 1962, his then-to-be friend of 57 years. When Bob was forming Los Robles Bank in Thousand Oaks in 1987, Mike simply said "When do I start?" when asked to work at the bank with no concern for title or salary. He aptly became vice president of business development. He truly had an amazing way with people, making them feel better about themselves than before they met him.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Cindy; his stepdaughter, Judy and husband Bill; his sister Peggy; his granddaughter, Lisa and husband Ken; his granddaughter, Pamela and husband Kevin; his granddaughter, Trisha; his honorary grandson, Rory; and his great-grandchildren, Michael and wife Jessel, Connor, Jack, Megan and Dan.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Virginia, December 29, 2012; and his brother, Donald (surviving wife Marilyn) July 7, 2019.

His Celebration of Life Service will be held at Pierce Brothers Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA 91362, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23.

Memorial Contributions in Mike's memory can be made to Semper Fi Fund via its website, Semperfifund.org, or mailed to: 825 College Boulevard, Suite 102, PMB609, Oceanside, CA 92057.