Michaele K. Eder, 73, of Mt. Lebanon, passed suddenly Saturday, November 2, 2019.

She was born May 15, 1946, in McDonald, a daughter of William and Virginia Little Kielman.

Mrs. Eder was a registered nurse for more than 50 years. She graduated with a master's degree from Duquesne University in health care administration. She was faculty at Mercy School of Nursing and the Family Practice Residency program at Forbes Hospital and also was a system analyst for UPMC.

Michaele was a member of St. Bernard Church in Mt. Lebanon. She was a volunteer at Mt. Lebanon Public Library. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a supporter of the arts and Animal Friends.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond A. Eder, whom she married August 2, 1969.

Also surviving are two children, William (companion Sara Minahan) Eder of Bethel Park and Kirsten Eder of Weems, Va., and four grandchildren, Katie and Owen Eder, Elliot Crissey and Isabella Pusateri.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, November 8, in St. Alphonsus Church, McDonald. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Bernard Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216; Mt. Lebanon Public Library, 16 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15228; or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.