Michele D. Ullom Pozonsky, 56, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburgh after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born January 30, 1964, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Roxanne Ullom of Hickory.

Michele was a kind and giving person who never met a stranger and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. She had been employed in a wide variety of professions over the years such as being a florist, in sales for Black Box, a flight attendant for Continental Airlines and a waitress at DeBlasio's Restaurant. Michele was a consummate matchmaker who tried to find a mate for every unattached friend. Although a member of the New Assembly of God Church, she volunteered at the St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church rummage sales and frequently helped with their baking projects. In her heart, after family, she was a true animal lover and enjoyed grooming dogs at her Clip & Zip business. She was owner of Clover Ridge Rescue that was part of a network of animal rescue and pet adoption volunteers. Michele was an avid gardener and loved nothing more than being with her horses, dogs, cats, chickens and rabbits. Her much loved horses were Thor, Hallo, Rain and Lucky; dogs Lilly, Grace, Maggie, Jill, Minnie, Meeka and Jack; and her cats, Louie, Ted, Abigale, Princess, Brie and Orphan Annie.

On December 22, 1995, she married John M. Pozonsky, who survives. Left behind to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband and mother, is her beloved daughter, Jordyn of Canonsburg; her favorite aunt, Shirley Gisoni of Hickory; her father-in-law, Michael Pozonsky of Canonsburg; her niece Brittany (Tyler) Clark; her nephew, Josh Renko; her great-nephew, Branson Clark; and her great-niece, E'lan Renko; her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, especially cousin Dan Dodd, who was like her big brother, and her cousin Roxanne, who was like her sister their entire life; as well as all her friends, old and new, that she touched.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD owner/ supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, with the Rev.Seth D. Booher officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory. To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com Memorial contributions in Michele's name may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society.