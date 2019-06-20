Michele L. Christopher was born July 21, 1960, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Maxine Christopher. She passed away Monday, June 17, 2019.

Michele was a loving, spirited, independent woman. She was a timeless friend with an infectious sense of humor.

Michele was a well-known, die-hard Pittsburgh fan and cheered on all three of her teams. She supported her country and community proudly. She worked with local polling stations and veteran programs as much as possible.

Michele enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and visiting family. She leaves us with memories of Tangerine Dinners, milk carton fires and living room dancing.

Surviving are her children, Tiffanie James (Christopher) of Virginia and Kyle Huff (Brittney) of New York.

She was blessed with five amazing grandchildren: Alex, Aiden, Dalton, Averie and Daryl. Also surviving are her brother, Jason Christopher (Carla) of Washington and Alicia Bellow (Brian) of Ohio with their four sons and a daughter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Friday, June 21, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Bishop Allen Jeffries officiating.

