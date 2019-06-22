Michele Lynn Pollock-Yankura Hayes (1981 - 2019)
Service Information
Paul M Lesako Funeral Home Inc
204 Dowlin Ave
Carmichaels, PA
15320
(724)-966-5100
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Obituary
Michele Lynn Pollock-Yankura Hayes, 37, of Waynesburg, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in her home.

Michele was born November 17, 1981, to Michael and Robin Deyell Yankura of Jefferson.

She was a graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School's class of 2001 and had worked at Evergreen Care and In-Home Health Care.

Michele is survived by her parents; her husband, Jason Hayes; a sister, Heather Campbell (Allen) of Dry Tavern; a paternal grandmother, Mary Yankura; a stepson, Derek Gamble; several aunts and uncles; and nephews Ryker and Kreed Campbell.

Her maternal grandparents, Hilda and John Deyell, and paternal grandfather, Mike Yankura Sr., are deceased.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, with a memorial service taking place at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may me made to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc. toward Michele's services.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 22, 2019
