Michelle "Mickey" Areford, 63, of Bentleyville, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side Thursday, April 16, 2020, after battling polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and neuroendocrine cancer.

Mickey was born November 20, 1956, a daughter of John and Fern Morgan of Fredericktown. She attended Beth-Center High School, Class of 1974, and was also a graduate of West Virginia Business College.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ron Areford Sr.; her children, Ron Areford Jr. (Andrea Fazzari), Amy Harley (Jack Harley) and Adam Areford (Jessica Areford); a brother, John T. Morgan III (Beverly); and grandchildren Landon Areford, Nathan Harley, Luke Areford, Ella Harley, Leighton Areford and Layne Areford.

She was employed by NGS as a Medicare claims processor and prior to her illness a corporate claims processing trainer. She traveled to several areas of the country building relationships with many people.

Mickey loved baking, crafting, watching Pittsburgh sports teams, spending time at the beach and being with her family.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Kenny Morgan.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following: PKD foundation at https://support.pkdcure.org/give/273749/#!/donation/checkout, or the Neuroendocrine Cancer Research at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at HillmanResearch.UPMC.edu/Giving.

There will be a memorial service announced at a later date due to COVID-19. All arrangements are under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.

Mickey will be missed by all that knew her. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her heart of gold.