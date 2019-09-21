Michelle D. Scott-Makokele

Michelle D. "Micky" Scott-Makokele, 44 of Cleveland, Ohio (formerly of Hendersonville), passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

She was born September 26, 1974 to the late Spencer Taylor and Gladys Scott-Taylor of Hendersonville, PA.

She was a graduate of Canon-McMillan Class of 1992, and also a graduate of Medical Office Specialist School. She worked on and off in health care.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, and her Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a "jazzy" woman, a little "hoity-toity" because she was "fancy fancy." Her laugh and smile are unforgettable.

Micky was the wife of Francois S. "Mak" Makokele, formerly of Washington, and the mother of Francois K. "Booders" Makokele of Virginia Beach, Va.

She was the sister to Dwayne L. Scott of Washington, Pa., and Esther MJ Scott, of Hendersonville, Pa.

Micky was the very loving aunt of Spenser L. "Peaches" Scott of Summerville, S.C., Jalen C. "JayJay" Scott of Washington, and Spencer C, "Hamburglar" Jackson of Moon Twp.

She is also survived by amessasomethin of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Preceding her in death are her father, her sister Darleen Green, and her mother-in-law, Maureen Makokele.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 21, 2019
