1/1
Mike "Sonny" Kolycheck
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mike "Sonny" Kolycheck, 84, of Washington, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Washington Hospital Emergency Department.

He was born February 11, 1936, in Avella, a son of the late Ambrose Kolycheck and Ann Hurzon Kolycheck.

Mike was a 1954 graduate of Trinity High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating. After being discharged from the Air Force, Mike met and married his sweetheart and love of his life, JoAnn Roman, who survives. They were married May 7, 1960 and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

He worked as a draftsman for Hankison Corp.

Mike enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, drawing, painting, feeding the birds and squirrels on his front porch. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Mike was Roman Catholic by faith.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lisa Bellotti of Canonsburg and Leanne (Jeffrey) Stiltenpole of North Franklin; two sisters, Fran (Ray) Davis of Houston and Carole Reeves of Washington; three grandchildren, Amber, Kayla and Zackary; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Annabelle, Elliott and Jacob; several nieces and nephews.

Mike is now together with his beloved dog, Kira.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved