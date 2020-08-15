Mike "Sonny" Kolycheck, 84, of Washington, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Washington Hospital Emergency Department.

He was born February 11, 1936, in Avella, a son of the late Ambrose Kolycheck and Ann Hurzon Kolycheck.

Mike was a 1954 graduate of Trinity High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating. After being discharged from the Air Force, Mike met and married his sweetheart and love of his life, JoAnn Roman, who survives. They were married May 7, 1960 and just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

He worked as a draftsman for Hankison Corp.

Mike enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, drawing, painting, feeding the birds and squirrels on his front porch. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Mike was Roman Catholic by faith.

Also surviving are two daughters, Lisa Bellotti of Canonsburg and Leanne (Jeffrey) Stiltenpole of North Franklin; two sisters, Fran (Ray) Davis of Houston and Carole Reeves of Washington; three grandchildren, Amber, Kayla and Zackary; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Annabelle, Elliott and Jacob; several nieces and nephews.

Mike is now together with his beloved dog, Kira.

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

